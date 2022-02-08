Motorola Patents a Flip Phone That Folds Outwards [Images]

Motorola has not been a stranger to flip phones. It was one of the first companies to launch a foldable smartphone to the market, however, we haven’t been hearing much from the company since the launch of the Moto Razr. Recently, the company has been granted a new patent for a flip phone design by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The new patent showcases Motorola’s modern take on the folding display template. It’s tall and narrow, like the previously released Moto Razr, but, unlike the Motor Razr, it has an inward folding design, turning into a dual-screen device when folded.

The patent reveals a small camera island at the top of the phone, which will likely house the camera unit with other relevant sensors. The concept showcased by the patent details a design crossover between the Moto Razr and Royole Flexpai.

The folding hinge also appears to contain a U-shaped curvature, that should minimize crease and allow the device to fold without any gaps between the axis of the fold, which is similar to what Oppo demonstrated recently with the Find N foldable smartphone.

So far, it isn’t clear whether Motorola will ever launch an outward folding smartphone or not, because the companies often patent designs that do not make it to the actual commercial devices, however, the patent concept does look intriguing.

