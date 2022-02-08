OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is Launching This Friday [Leak]

Nord CE 2 is the next affordable OnePlus smartphone we’re expecting to see in the coming days. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm its release date, speculations suggest that the smartphone will be getting an official launch on February 11th.

Recent rumors and leaks have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from this upcoming device. Ahead of the official launch, the Nord CE 2 has a TUV Rheinland certification and has appeared with the model number IV2201 on the Geekbench website.

Image Credits: HeyitsYogesh x 91Mobiles

The TUV listing reveals that the smartphone will have a 2200mAh+2250mAh dual-cell unit combined into a 4,500mAh battery. The TUV listing further hints that the device will carry support for 65W rapid charging.

While on the Geekbench listing, the Nord CE 2 can be seen with Dimensity 900 SoC with 8 GB RAM. The benchmark unit further reveals that the device will run on Android 11 and may likely offer OxygenOS 12. Additionally, the handset scored 704 in single-core and 2151 points in the multi-core tests, respectively.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 on TUV and Geekbench

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Nord CE 2 will have a 6.43″ Full HD+ AMOLED display, that’ll offer a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will have a punch-hole cut-out housing a 16MP selfie camera and is also expected to make use of an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Furthermore, the device may come in 8/12 GB RAM with 128 GB/256 GB storage variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 cameras

For photography, it is expected to include a triple-lens unit on the rear panel, housing a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Nord CE 2 may cost around Rs. 58,333 (~$334) and may come in olive green and black colors. Considering that the device is expected to launch in India soon enough, we’ll be hearing more about its spec sheet and pricing in the coming days.