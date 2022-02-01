OnePlus 10 Ultra Design Revealed in Patent Images

Just a few days after the launch of OnePlus 10 Pro in China, the company has already started working on an upcoming ultra flagship called the Oneplus 10 Ultra. While the design is somewhat similar to that of the Oneplus 10 Pro, the camera bump is expected to be rather unique when compared to its predecessor.

We first heard of the device being in the works at the end of January after a leak on Twitter gained everyone’s attention and now another Twitter user has leaked some patent images. According to the images discovered by @TechInsiderBlog via 91 Mobiles, the device bears a close resemblance to the OnePlus 10 Pro with the camera layout being noticeably different.

This time around, we might get a periscope lens at the bottom left corner of the camera unit with a small display next to it, also called the mirror-aided periscope camera. To further enhance the photography, the OnePlus 10 Ultra is also expected to come with an in-house MariSilicon NPU (Neural Processing Unit).

OnePlus Technology did patent this Design in September 2021. This Phone looks a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the Camera Layout is different. pic.twitter.com/cS3qyhk6rX — TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog) January 28, 2022

However, if the original design turns out to be the same as the patent then this will be the first of its kind in the OnePlus lineup. That is because before this the company had only used telephoto lenses on its previous models but since its merger with OPPO, it has been experimenting with quite a few things. Previous rumors further indicated, that the company was planning to merge the OxygenOS and HydrogenOS custom ROM into one, which will be called the H2O OS.

Since the Oneplus 10 Ultra is expected to launch in the second half of the year, we might be hearing more about this upcoming flagship in the coming days.