Temporary Hospital Established in the National Hockey Stadium Lahore for PSL

To cope with any health emergency during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 Lahore leg matches, Sports Board Punjab has established a 20-bed temporary hospital in the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

Advertisement

Pakistan Super League Karachi leg came to an end with Quetta Gladiators defeating Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets. All the franchises have now reached Lahore for the second round of PSL 7, where a total of 19 matches, including the final, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

According to the details, medicines and different types of testing facilities will be available in the new temporary hospital. Senior doctors and nurses will perform their duties during the matches.

ALSO READ PSL Teams Can Now Trade Players Who Didn’t Get a Game This Season

While talking to the media, Director General Sports Punjab, Javed Chohan, said that they will make the best of arrangements for the PSL 7’s Lahore leg. He further said that he has directed the security agencies to operationalize the CCTV Control Room and keep all cameras in Nishtar Park Sports Complex fully functional to keep a close vigil on all activities in and around the grand venue of PSL matches.

Chohan also ensured that the focal persons of all relevant departments will also be present all the time in the Control Room during PSL 7 matches. Sports Board Punjab and City District Government will vigilantly monitor over 450 CCTV cameras during the matches starting from February 10 where the defending champion, Multan Sultan, and former PSL champion Peshawar Zalmi will try their luck.