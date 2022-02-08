PSL Teams Can Now Trade Players Who Didn’t Get a Game This Season

The mid-season trade window for PSL 7 has now been opened. PSL teams will be allowed to trade players who have not yet featured this season. The trade window will remain open till 6:30 pm February 2022.

This will allow an opportunity for the franchises to strengthen their respective squads and also offer an opportunity for players to participate in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.

According to details, both the teams and the players involved in the trade must agree to any potential transfers otherwise the trade will not be allowed to go through. The traded players should be of the same category and each team is allowed a maximum of two trades during the window. The number of squad players in each franchise should remain unchanged.

PSL 7 has reached its halfway stage as all the six franchises have played five matches each in the group stage of the competition. Multan Sultans currently lead the PSL 2022 points table having won all five of their matches while Karachi Kings are on the opposite end with five consecutive losses.

The second leg of the tournament will resume on 10 February 2022 as Multan take on Peshawar at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The rest of the tournament including the playoffs and final will be held at the same venue.

