Babar Speaks Up on How He Feels When Facing Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan’s all-format skipper, Babar Azam, has said that playing against Shaheen Shah Afridi is “always a thrilling proposition” as the young pacer asks a lot of questions with his scintillating pace.

While explaining the reasons behind his statement, the Karachi Kings captain said that Shaheen always troubles a batter with his immense pace, his ability to swing the ball both ways, and several variations.

Babar, who led Pakistan to the semi-final in the T20 World Cup last year, further said that Shaheen is a quick learner, and over the years, he has added several variations to his arsenal and achieved so many things.

“His searing pace, ability to bring the ball back and guileful variations keep a batter judging. He has a passion to learn, and over the years, has developed this phenomenal ability to adapt to conditions quickly,” Babar added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Shah was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021, whereas Babar Azam was adjudged the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have already arrived in Lahore for the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, which will be starting from 10 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both the players are the captains of their franchises.

In the first phase of the PSL played in Karachi, the Shaheen Shah-led Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings by 6 wickets. Currently, Lahore Qalandars, under the leadership of young Shaheen, sits on the third spot on the point table, while Karachi ranks at the bottom of the table with not a single victory to their name.