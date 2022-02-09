Google Pixel 6 is Facing Weird Wi-Fi Issues

While users love Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there’s no denying the fact that it’s becoming next to impossible to ignore the bugs and issues these smartphones have had during the past few months.

Advertisement

Yesterday Google dispatched the February update for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which came with a few upgrades as well as an important bug fix for an issue that caused reboots when using the camera under certain conditions. But unfortunately, while this new update was expected to provide a bug-free experience to the Pixel users, it came riddled with new bugs, that weren’t even there before.

ALSO READ Google Chrome Finally Changes its Logo After Eight Years

After the update went live, new reports surfaced online, with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users complaining of issues with Wi-Fi connectivity. The reports claim that the Wi-Fi of the device gets disconnected automatically when the phone is locked. In some cases, the problem is so severe that it doesn’t let the user connect to the Wi-Fi altogether. While Google support did direct one user to reset the device which initially worked, the issue returned later.

This newly identified bug affected Bluetooth settings too, some users further reported that toggling Wi-Fi on disabled Bluetooth in the background.

These issues have reportedly arisen after the latest February update was rolled out, however, they do not affect all Pixel 6 units. While the problem hasn’t been reported on older models, you might want to hold off on updating for a few days to see if Google comes up with a fix or a recommended course of action. Meanwhile, we suggest you keep an eye on this issue on the Pixel community forum.

ALSO READ Google Messages is Getting Better Media Sharing via MMS

While the company is yet to officially acknowledge the issue, it is not certain how long it will take the tech giant to fix the problem. Given Google’s recent track record in fixing the recent Magic Eraser bug, users are hoping for a quick fix.