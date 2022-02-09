India Bullies Automakers into Silence for Posting About Kashmir

India’s crusade against various brands continues as its netizens denounce Kashmir Solidarity posts on social media platforms. Several automakers had posted sympathetic social media communiqués in support of Kashmiris on Saturday (Kashmir Solidarity Day), which resulted in an outpouring of furious posts by Indians that led the companies in question to tender apologies.

After Hyundai and Kia, Honda and Suzuki also issued clarification statements highlighting that they avoid commenting on racial, political, regional, and social issues and that such statements by an associated or dealer are “not in line with [the company’s] policy”.

The Indian government has also played a role in pressuring the automakers to issue “a better response” following their posts in support of Kashmir. It also called upon South Korea’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Chung Eui-Yong, who then apologized for hurting Indian sentiments.

Although Kashmir’s freedom is a massive and genuinely concerning issue, its sensitive nature inhibits internationally renowned organizations and figures from speaking out for it. Therefore, it is unknown if these posts will have any ramifications for the Pakistani auto industry as India, which has a bigger and stronger car market, has bullied multiple globally distinguished automakers into silence.