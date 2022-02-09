Here’s What the Upcoming Pakistan-Made Suzuki Swift Will Look Like [Photo]

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) began the commercial production of the all-new Swift yesterday. A video clip of the line-off ceremony has gone viral on social media and has offered a glimpse of the locally assembled unit.

The vehicle features conventional halogen headlamps instead of projector headlamps, which means it’s the base variant and the top variant will feature styling elements such as projector headlamps and alloy wheels. However, knowing the Pakistani market, these upgrades may warrant a huge price premium.

Details and Expected Price

The 3rd generation Suzuki Swift was globally launched in 2017. It is a subcompact hatchback that competes with Kia Rio, Toyota Yaris, Hyundai I20, and other similar hatchbacks.

The Pakistani version will feature a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 90 hp and 120 Nm of torque and is paired with either a 5-speed manual, a CVT automatic, or a 5-speed AGS gearbox.

The 3rd generation Swift is expected to have basic features such as two airbags, parking sensors, a smart infotainment unit, cruise control, child-seat anchors, climate control, a TFT screen in the gauge cluster, Anti-Lock Braking System, and a few more features.

Reports suggest that the new Swift will be priced between Rs. 2.5 million and Rs. 2.8 million in Pakistan, which would make it the most expensive hatchback in Pakistan. However, given PSMC’s brand value and market presence, the new Swift will probably enjoy strong sales.