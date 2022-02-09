OnePlus to Get a New OS This Year

Ever since OnePlus joined hands with Oppo, its phones have started getting Oppo’s ColorOS in China. The global models still get the highly beloved OxygenOS, but this will change later this year.

Advertisement

Last year, OnePlus announced that it’s working on a “Unified OS” which will unify OnePlus’s Oxygen OS and Oppo’s Color OS. The unification process has been underway since last year but it is yet to finish. Now an exclusive leak from MySmartPrice suggests that the Unified OS will release for global OnePlus phones during the second half of 2022.

The leak also says that the Unified OS will be based on Google’s upcoming Android 13. As always, the revamped OS will roll out to flagship OnePlus phones first before moving on to the Nord series and other mid-range phones.

OnePlus is known for releasing software updates for its old phones too, so we expect to see Unified OS appear on older flagships as well, like the OnePlus 7 or 8. Some reports claim that the new OnePlus OS will be called H₂O OS.

This makes sense since the Chinese version of Oxygen OS is called Hydrogen OS and it comes without Google Mobile Services. Combining Hydrogen and Oxygen gets you H₂O, which is basic chemistry.

Some reports in the past predicted to see H₂O OS on the global OnePlus 10 Pro, but that is expected to launch mid-March this year, and the Unified OS is not expected before H2 2022.