Pakistan Post Accounts to be Pre-Audited After Western Union Controversy

The Government of Pakistan has decided to conduct a pre-audit of all Pakistan Post Accounts. According to sources, Pakistan Post has stopped making payments through Western Union for transparency.

Advertisement

According to official documents available with ProPakistani, the Director-General Pakistan Post has issued letters to all Pakistan Post offices, notifying them that in view of the suspension of the Pakistan Post Office Department’s (PPOD) Letter of Credit facility by the Finance Division at Pakistan Post Offices, remittance payments under Western Union Money Transfer service will be suspended across all authorized Pakistan Post locations until further orders.

ALSO READ Power Distribution Companies Leave Smart Metering Project Midway

Official sources told ProPakistani that following the direction of the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan Post has ceased payments through Western Union in order to successfully pre-audit the entity and ensure transparency in its services.

Sources expressed their reservations over the payment model connecting Western Union with Pakistan Post. They mentioned that overseas entities/organizations had also voiced their concerns over Pakistan Post’s manual procedure.

ALSO READ Planning Minister Briefed on Progress of Water Projects in Balochistan

Under the structural framework of the government’s budget, the sources said, a regular audit of commercial activities and payments through Western Union will be conducted. For this purpose, all documents and records of Pakistan Post transactions will be made available to ensure transparency.

Moreover, Western Union itself will also be able to self-audit records of commercial transactions processed through its channels.