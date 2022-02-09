PCB Announces New Australian and Local Coaches for Australia Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the new coaching team ahead of Australia’s tour to Pakistan. Legendary spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, is the new head coach and Australian speed star, Shaun Tait as the bowling coach while Mohammad Yousuf will be the new batting coach.

According to details, the cricket board has extended the tenure of Saqlain Mushtaq who was the interim head coach of the national team in the T20 World Cup, West Indies, and Bangladesh series last year.

The board has also appointed Shaun Tait and Mohammad Yousuf to assist the national men’s team but Yousuf will only be with the team for the upcoming tour. On the other hand, Shaun Tait has been handed a 12-month contract to supervise Pakistan’s pacemen.

Last month, Saqlain relinquished the post of the Head of International Player Development at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC). The inventor of ‘Doosra’ also stepped down as interim head coach as two sides (Saqlain and board officials) failed to reach an agreement.

It is pertinent to mention that the Australian pacer has served Afghanistan national team as a bowling coach for five months. The aggressive fast bowler also remained the bowling coach of Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

The right-handed batter, Mohammad Yousuf, who scored 1788 runs at an average of 99.33 in the purest format of cricket back in 2006, has been the batting coach at the NHPC since August 2020. He will now try to improve the techniques of Pakistani batters for the Australia series.