PCB Appoints Experienced Legends to Fix Hasnain’s Bowling Action

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed the veteran spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, and the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) bowling coach, Umar Rasheed, as the bowling consultants to rectify Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a statement, PCB said that Hasnain is an asset for the country, and he is among those fast bowlers who can consistently bowl at 145 kph clicks. The board will keep his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront and work to rectify his action.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 Technical Committee has also asked the pacer to not participate in PSL so he could fix his bowling action and apply for a reassessment and become eligible for international cricket.

ALSO READ Sydney Thunder Coach Lauds Hasnain’s Impactful Performances in Big Bash League

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had suspended the right-arm fast bowler from international cricket after the 21-year-old pacer’s bowling action was found illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australian umpire, Gerard Abood, had reported Hasnain’s action as illegal in the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 2.

Husnain had then been asked to undergo a bowling action test on January 19 in Australia, but PCB decided to test his action at the ICC-accredited testing facility in Lahore as the pacer had to return home for the PSL 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mohammad Hasnain Signs for Syndey Thunder in Big Bash League

Later on, the PCB informed that they have received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain’s assessment test, and his action has been found illegal as his elbow extension for some deliveries exceeded the 15-degree limit.

Mohammad Hasnain has represented Pakistan in 8 ODIs and 18 T20Is and bagged 12 and 17 wickets, respectively.