Mohammad Hasnain Signs for Syndey Thunder in Big Bash League

Pakistan’s young right-arm pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, has signed with Australian Big Bash League (BBL) outfit, Sydney Thunder, for the ongoing edition of the tournament. Hasnain is the fourth Pakistani player to be signed for BBL 11. Previously, three Pakistani players, Syed Faridoun, Ahmed Daniyal, and Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, were signed by Melbourne Stars for the ongoing season.

The @ThunderBBL's fast bowling stocks just got EVEN BETTER!

Hasnain will be the first Pakistani bowler to represent Sydney Thunder in BBL history. He will join the likes of Saqib Mahmood, Alex Hales, and Sam Billings as overseas players in the team. Hasnain will join his former Quetta Gladiators teammate, Ben Cutting, at Sydney.

Ben Cutting expressed his delight at the signing.

“He’s a lovely young kid, and his team back home is keen for him to learn about the game and to also come out here and bowl fast. Muhammad is going to love bowling in Australia. We have faster pitches and bigger boundaries – conditions that are far more conducive to bowling fast than they are in Pakistan. I have no doubt he’s going to enjoy the experience, and I know he’ll be a tremendous addition to Sydney Thunder’s squad,” Cutting said.

The 21-year old is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and has represented Pakistan in white-ball cricket over the past few years. He became the youngest bowler in the world to take a hat-trick in T20Is as he achieved the landmark against Sri Lanka in 2019.