Punjab Abolishes B-Form Condition for Admissions in Govt Schools

In a bid to increase the number of new school admissions, the Punjab government has abolished the birth certificate (B-form) condition for admission in public schools.

In October 2020, the provincial government had mandated the provision of B-form at the time of admission to computerize the data. According to a government official, the move had caused a decline in new admissions.

Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore, Pervez Akhtar Khan, told the media that the department has withdrawn the ‘B-form’ condition and that it will no longer be required at the time of children’s admissions.

Furthermore, the District Education Authority has decided to start technical courses with the help of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in empty buildings of public schools. The DEA Lahore has sought details of unutilized buildings across the provincial capital to convert them into TEVTA institutes.

The provincial government has been tirelessly working to improve the standards of public schools across Punjab.

Last week, Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, had launched the ‘School Meal Program’ to combat hunger and malnutrition among young students.

Under the program, the government is providing free mid-day meals to the students of public schools with the support of Allah Wallay Trust and Honda Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, the Education Minister said that a pilot project in this regard, launched in November 2020, had produced amazing results. He informed that the program would initially start in 100 primary schools in the district.

He said that the schools under this program saw a 33 percent increase in attendance, and a 77 percent improvement in students’ health, and their BMI levels.