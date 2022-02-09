Lahore Revises School and College Timings For PSL 7

The Punjab government has reduced the timings of schools and colleges in Lahore in view of the second leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Advertisement

According to details, all public and private schools and colleges near Gaddafi Stadium and along its route will be closed at 1 PM. Normal timings will be reinstated after the final.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About PSL Traffic Plan & How to Avoid Traffic Jams in Lahore

The decision has been taken to facilitate the students as the City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore has devised a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure the smooth movement of PSL teams to and from the venue.

Till the end of the tournament, diversions will remain in place around the stadium. Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, and Gulberg Main Boulevard will remain closed for 6 to 13 minutes during the movement while Ichhra Bridge to Kalma Bridge and Davis Chowk to Cantt Gate will remain closed during the match.

ALSO READ HBL PSL 7 To Make Waves in Lahore Following the Spike in Karachi

The Lahore leg of the PSL is set to commence tomorrow, with the defending champions Multan Sultans taking on PSL 2017 winners and three-time finalists Peshawar Zalmi.

The Karachi leg of PSL 2022 ended on 7 February. Multan Sultans are undefeated and currently sit on the top of the PSL points table, having won all five of their matches convincingly.