ECC Approves Rs. 8.19 Billion for SDGs Achievement Program

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet has approved Rs. 8.19 billion for the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program.

The cabinet division has sought approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to approve the additional release of Rs 8.19 billion under the Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for the Rs. 56 billion Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP).

With the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Cabinet Secretary sent a summary which was approved by the ECC chaired by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. The summary which is available with ProPakistani provides the details of the SAP program.

According to the summary, the Federal Government is running a community-based “Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP)”, in line with the UN Conventions, to achieve SDGs, addressing the urban/rural infrastructure and social development constraints across the country. For the execution of the program, a Steering Committee on SAP was notified on 9 March 2020, with the approval of the Federal Cabinet

During the CFY 2021-22, funds amounting to Rs. 56 billion were allocated for the program, including an additional allocation of Rs. 10 billion under Demand No.86 Development Expenditure of the Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP).

The summary states, “On the recommendation of the Steering Committee on SAP, an amount of Rs. 45.458 billion has already been released to the Provinces and concerned Federal Ministries/Divisions. Further, it has been decided by the SAP Steering Committee to release the following funds of Rs.10.09 billion to respective Ministries/Divisions and Provincial Governments in its 23 Meeting held on 9 December 2021.”

According to the details, the Punjab government has been issued Rs. 28.79 billion, KP government has been issued Rs. 18.32 billion, Baluchistan government Rs. 1.25 billion, Ministry of Housing has been issued Rs. 6.15 billion, Power Division for Sindh province Rs. 30 million, Petroleum Division for Sindh province Rs. 20 million and Ministry of Interior for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Rs. 1.08 billion as SAP funds.