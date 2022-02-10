Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi Win ESPNcricinfo Awards

Pakistan’s left-handed opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, and left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, have won batting and bowling awards in ESPNcricinfo Awards.

Advertisement

According to the details, the aggressive opening batter smashed 193 runs from 155 balls against South Africa’s strong bowling attack at the Wanderers Stadium last year. The innings has won him the ESPNcricinfo award in the ODI batting category.

While chasing a huge total of 342 runs against the host team, Fakhar delivered his best at the stage where other Pakistani batters failed to perform. His blistering 193 included 18 fours and 10 sixes.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Pulls Off a Stunning Catch Against Peshawar Zalmi [Video]

Meanwhile, ESPNcricinfo awarded Shaheen Shah in the bowling category for his devastating spell against India at the T20 World Cup 2021. Shaheen’s magic spell of 3-31 against India helped Pakistan defeat the arch-rivals for the first time in T20 World Cup history.

Shaheen Shah sent both Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul back to the pavilion with perfect in-swingers in his first spell. However, Virat Kohli showed some resistance in the middle but finally lost his wicket to a slower bouncer bowled by Shaheen. This memorable spell from the pacer won him the ESPNcricinfo award in the T20I bowling category.

Moreover, Indian batter Rishabh Pant with 89 against Australia, and Kyle Jamieson with 5 for 31 in the inaugural World Test Championship final, have taken the Test batting and bowling honors while Kane Williamson won the best captaincy award in the 15th edition of the ESPNcricinfo Awards.