Here’s What The Apple iPhone Flip Will Look Like [Images]

After Samsung’s bendy Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3, a reboot of the Motorola Razr, with even Google said to have a foldable Pixel in the works, Apple seems to be jumping on the bandwagon of foldable smartphones with speculations of a foldable iPhone gaining momentum.

Analysts and leakers have been kicking the release date down the road ever since 2017, and rumors and wish lists have only gained more attention.

While the iPhone Flip’s release date seems to be a moving target, the Youtuber ardstudiodesign has created a concept render video of the upcoming foldable iPhone rumored to make a debut in 2023, showcasing the potential design.

The device render shared by the Youtuber is quite similar to a concept design shared last year by the Graphic designer, Technizo, featuring a design inspired by Samsung’s previously launched Galaxy Z Flip3. The render showcases the smartphone housing a triple-camera unit on the left with a secondary screen on the right.

The Youtuber also teases other high-end flip phone ideas like the device being waterproof by going portless and featuring a tightly sealed hinge. He also makes the proposition of the iPhone Flip featuring the Apple M1 chip, which while being a concept does sound rather impressive, but is quite impractical due to its overheating problems and it will be quite a challenge to keep the temperatures under control on a compact foldable device.

The idea of going portless doesn’t seem as far-fetched due to Apple’s recent push for MagSafe charging as well as the talks of the company getting rid of physical SIM card slots in their future iPhone Models.