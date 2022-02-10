Apple to Launch iPhone SE 2022 Alongside M2-Powered MacBook Pro on 8th March

Apple is rumored to be setting up its first launch event of the year next month, while reports claim that the Cupertino-based smartphone manufacturer will be launching the next-generation entry-level MacBook Pro at the same event.

The latest report from DigiTimes claims that the Apple MacBook Pro, powered by the yet to be announced M2 chipset, is likely to go official next month. The event will likely happen on 8th March.

The development comes only days after it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone SE with 5G connectivity could also be launched on 8th March. Apple has, however, not yet confirmed dates for the upcoming event.

The M2 chip will be the second-generation Apple Silicon processor after the M1 a few years ago. Other than the MacBook Pro, the M2 chip will power the new MacBook Air and many other devices that are already powered by the M1.

The specifications of the upcoming MacBook will be the same as the M1-powered MacBook Pro.

With this move, Apple wants to ensure there won’t be any major supply chain issues for the product. Other than the iPhone SE 2022 and the MacBook Pro, Apple is also expected to launch a new iPad, likely to be the iPad Air.

The launch of the M2-powered MacBook Pro is still a rumor and the announcement might be pushed to a later date. It is also likely that the company may unveil the 27-inch iMac.