Apple Reports Record Breaking Revenue for Q4 2021

Now that 2021 has officially ended, Apple has finally announced its financial report for the last quarter of 2021, covering October to December. The Cupertino giant’s financial numbers for the Holiday season were very impressive with a significant increase in operating profits as well as revenue.

Apple’s revenue increased by 11% in Q4 2021 to hit $123.95 billion while the company’s net income grew 20% over the last quarter and reached $34.63 billion. These soaring numbers had to do with a growth in each of Apple’s product categories including iPhones, Mac computers, wearables, smart speakers, and other accessories. Only the iPads showed poor performance compared to last year.

It appears that the pandemic is still bringing in profits for tech companies since people are still stuck in homes around the world and relying on virtual means of communication, work, and entertainment. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook highlights this by saying:

We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world.

The executive also talked about the company’s long terms plans of becoming a carbon-neutral company across its entire supply chain and products by 2030.