Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Are Now Up For Preorders Globally

A few weeks ago, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei released the P50 series internationally. Huawei has now opened pre-orders for the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket handsets.

Advertisement

The handsets are now available for purchase in the Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market-specific packages and pricing variations across the regions.

Huawei P50 Pro

Design & Display

The flagship smartphone of the company, the P50 Pro has a 6.6-inch OLED display with refresh rates of 120Hz and is available in Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, Charm Pink colors.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G, the P50 Pro comes with HarmonyOS 2.0 in China and with the EMUI 12 in Europe.

The foldable smartphone comes with 8GB with 256 GB internal storage.

Camera

The P50 Pro comes equipped with a 50 MP, f/1.8 wide lens True-Chroma Camera, and a 64 MP, f/3.5 periscope telephoto, 13 MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide, and 40 MP, f/1.6 B/W sensors.

The selfie camera is equipped with a 13 MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Intel Has Launched a $1 Billion Fund to Promote Semiconductor Chip Technology

Battery & Pricing

Huawei P50 Pro packs a 4360mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The company is expected to sell the compatible stand charger for $57.

The smartphone retails for $1,370.

Huawei P50 Pro Specifications

Chipset : Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)

: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm) CPU : Octa-core

: Octa-core GPU : Adreno 660

: Adreno 660 OS : HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe)

: HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe) Supported Networks : GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display : 6.6 inches, OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz

: 6.6 inches, OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz Memory RAM : 8GB or 12GB Internal : 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB

Card Slot : Nano memory

: Nano memory Camera Rear : 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 64 MP, f/3.5 (periscope telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) + 40 MP, f/1.6 (B/W) Front : 13 MP, f/2.4 (wide)

Colors : Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, Charm Pink

: Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, Charm Pink Fingerprint Sensor : Under display, optical

: Under display, optical Face Unlock : Yes

: Yes Battery : Li-Po 4360 mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 4360 mAh, non-removable Price: $1079

Huawei P50 Pocket

P50 Pocket is the company’s first foldable clamshell with no visible gap when closed.

Design & Display

The smartphone has a 1” external circular screen to preview notifications. It also acts as a preview screen for selfies with the main camera.

The 6.9-inch OLED display features a refresh rate of 120Hz, with 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming control for comfortable viewing in lowlight conditions, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. While the cover screen features an OLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 7296 x 5472 pixels resolution.

The foldable smartphone is available in White and Premium Gold.

Internals & Storage

Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G and boots EMUI 12.

The foldable phone is available in two variations with the base model featuring RAM capacities of 8GB with internal storage capacities of 256GB. While the Premium Edition features 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Advertisement

Camera

Despite its size, the P50 Pocket features a 40MP True True-Chroma Camera coupled with a 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle and 32 MP Ultra Spectrum sensors.

The selfie camera features a 10.7 MP wide-angle lens.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched As The Best Phone Yet of 2022

Battery & Pricing

The foldable phone features a 4000mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge. It will be sold for $1,799.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications