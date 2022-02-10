Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Are Now Up For Preorders Globally

A few weeks ago, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei released the P50 series internationally. Huawei has now opened pre-orders for the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket handsets.
The handsets are now available for purchase in the Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market-specific packages and pricing variations across the regions.
Huawei P50 Pro
Design & Display
The flagship smartphone of the company, the P50 Pro has a 6.6-inch OLED display with refresh rates of 120Hz and is available in Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, Charm Pink colors.
Internals & Storage
Powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G, the P50 Pro comes with HarmonyOS 2.0 in China and with the EMUI 12 in Europe.
The foldable smartphone comes with 8GB with 256 GB internal storage.
Camera
The P50 Pro comes equipped with a 50 MP, f/1.8 wide lens True-Chroma Camera, and a 64 MP, f/3.5 periscope telephoto, 13 MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide, and 40 MP, f/1.6 B/W sensors.
The selfie camera is equipped with a 13 MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens.
Battery & Pricing
Huawei P50 Pro packs a 4360mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The company is expected to sell the compatible stand charger for $57.
The smartphone retails for $1,370.
Huawei P50 Pro Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Adreno 660
- OS: HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe)
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.6 inches, OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB or 12GB
- Internal: 128GB, 256GB, 512 GB
- Card Slot: Nano memory
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 64 MP, f/3.5 (periscope telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) + 40 MP, f/1.6 (B/W)
- Front: 13 MP, f/2.4 (wide)
- Colors: Golden Black, Cocoa Gold, Pearl White, Charm Pink
- Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4360 mAh, non-removable
- Price: $1079
Huawei P50 Pocket
P50 Pocket is the company’s first foldable clamshell with no visible gap when closed.
Design & Display
The smartphone has a 1” external circular screen to preview notifications. It also acts as a preview screen for selfies with the main camera.
The 6.9-inch OLED display features a refresh rate of 120Hz, with 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming control for comfortable viewing in lowlight conditions, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. While the cover screen features an OLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 7296 x 5472 pixels resolution.
The foldable smartphone is available in White and Premium Gold.
Internals & Storage
Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G and boots EMUI 12.
The foldable phone is available in two variations with the base model featuring RAM capacities of 8GB with internal storage capacities of 256GB. While the Premium Edition features 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.
Camera
Despite its size, the P50 Pocket features a 40MP True True-Chroma Camera coupled with a 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle and 32 MP Ultra Spectrum sensors.
The selfie camera features a 10.7 MP wide-angle lens.
Battery & Pricing
The foldable phone features a 4000mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge. It will be sold for $1,799.
Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications
- Chipset: Snapdragon 888 4G
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Adreno 660
- OS: HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe)
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE
- Display: 6.9 inches, Foldable OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB or 12GB
- Internal: 256GB, 512GB
- Card Slot: Nano Memory
- Camera
- Rear: 40 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) + 32 MP, f/1.8 (wide)
- Front: 10.7 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide)
- Colors: Black, Gold, Silver
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 40W, Reverse charging 5W
- Price: $1,799