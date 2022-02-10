Hyundai to Re-Enter the Japanese Car Market

Hyundai has observed a tremendous rise in popularity allowing it to expand in the international market. The company recently announced its return to the Japanese car market after a 13-year hiatus.

The South-Korean automaker seeks to address the growing demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs) in Japan, and has, therefore, rechristened its Japanese subsidiary from ‘Hyundai Motors Japan’ to ‘Hyundai Mobility Japan’.

Hyundai will initially launch the IONIQ 5 EV and the NEXO FCV in Japan. Remarking on the company’s return, Jae-Hoon Jang, president of Hyundai Motor Company, stated that:

We regret that we virtually withdrew from the Japanese market in 2009. Currently, there are about 600 Hyundai cars in operation in Japan, which is a negligible level. We will do our best to provide differentiated services focusing on eco-friendly vehicles.

The company will offer a smart user interface to its customers that will assist them in the car buying process, from order placement to delivery. It seeks to create a new image of the company and its products through a specialized Hyundai Customer Experience Center in Yokohama.

Hyundai’s product portfolio has become relatively strong over the past few years, placing it among the topmost innovative carmakers in the world. The company now has its sights set on using Japan’s New-Energy Vehicle (NEV) market gap to its advantage.