Mercedes is Offering a Course in Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz has incorporated an electric vehicle (EV) module in its Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course to develop the skills of aspiring young talent in India.

It has introduced the first EV module at the Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha, (MKSSS Women’s College) in Pune, Maharashtra, due to its three-year-long association with the institute.

An official statement detailed that the module will be taught over a span of 12 months to develop a crop of “EV-industry ready” professionals. Furthermore, the module will be introduced at two more institutes in 2022 and will be launched throughout India soon after.

Mercedes-Benz India’s Managing Director and CEO, Martin Schwenk, said,

Electric is the future and it is imperative that we drive ahead with upskilling and reskilling initiatives for our talent pool, making them industry-ready and create a robust e-mobility ecosystem. With the introduction of the EV module, we are addressing this specific requirement and will help create a pool of young talents, who will be instrumental in supporting the transition to e-mobility.

The company revealed that the course has been divided into small portions to provide insights into various aspects of EV development. It added that students will also have real-time experiences of the EV development process by being involved in it.

This initiative is evidently aimed at making India Mercedes-Benz’s hub for right-hand drive EV markets in Asia and will benefit India’s EV market as well. However, it will also be available in other countries as well as needed.