Yamaha Announces Massive Price Hike Pushing All Bikes to Over Rs. 200,000

Yamaha has announced the first price hike of 2022 after two months of silence. The prices have increased by up to Rs. 12,000, which is Yamaha’s largest one-time price hike in several months.

Effective from February 11, the following shall be the prices of Yamaha Bikes:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YB-125Z 190,000 201,000 11,000 YB-125Z DX 205,500 216,000 11,500 YBR-125 211,000 223,000 12,000

The company’s last price hike came in November 2021 was for all bikes. However, the current price hike does not include the YBR-125G, which is the company’s flagship product. This means that the YBR-125G can be had for less than the price of a base YBR-125.

Motorcycle manufacturers have been consistently increasing the bike prices without any justification, other than the issues such as the increase in raw material rates and depreciation in the local currency.

It bears mentioning that bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 80 percent in the past few years, which leaves no reason for the prices to increase on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.

Unfortunately, the government is yet to intervene in this matter, leaving the manufacturers to exploit the rising demand unmitigated.