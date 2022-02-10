Intel Arc Desktop GPUs Delayed Once Again

Intel plans to enter the gaming market with a blast. The American chipmaker is taking the fight to Nvidia and AMD with its own desktop GPUs called the Intel Arc series. These high-end GPUs were expected to break cover during the first quarter of 2022, but now they have been delayed according to a new report.

The report from Moore’s Law is Dead claims that Intel’s upcoming GPUs have been pushed back to Q2 2022. The graphics cards are now targeted at April or later. There may still be an announcement in 2022, but the official release will probably follow a month or two later.

And as for the high-end 512EU GPU, it is not expected to be announced until at least June this year. It was originally supposed to roll out in February but ended up being delayed like the rest of the cards.

Speaking of the 512EU, it will be one of the more powerful GPUs in the series that will take on the likes of the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti.

The report says that Intel will make the big announcement at a gaming convention, but it is unclear which one.

According to Moore’s Law is Dead, Intel wants to make sure there is plenty of stock for consumers at launch, given the severe global shortage. But apparently, there is also an issue with GPU drives, which is one of the reasons for the delay.

Hopefully, Intel will be able to get last-minute checks done before the official release in Q2, 2022. Otherwise, it would mean another delay, which would not sit well with fans.