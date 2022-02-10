Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have issued separate recalls this week in the US for the risk of an engine compartment fire.

Shockingly, up to 484,500 automobiles have been affected. The antilock brake system (ABS) module is to blame, which might fail and cause an electrical short. The recall is for about 357,800 Hyundai Santa Fe 2016-2018s, Santa Fe Sport 2017-2018s, the 2019 Santa Fe XL, and Tucson SUVs from the model year 2014 to 2015.

More than 126,700 Kia K900 sedans from 2016-2018 and Sportage SUVs from the model year 2014 to 2016 are also affected. The hydraulic electronic control unit in these cars could also produce an electrical short.

The problem is the same in both cases: a fire in the engine compartment while the vehicles are being driven or even while they are parked, potentially causing injury. Until the recall fix is completed, the owners of the above-mentioned cars are advised to park outside and away from buildings.

Kia will start contacting owners from 31 March onward and its dealers will perform a similar repair and replace the hydraulic electronic control unit circuit board’s fuse with a new one.

Hyundai will start contacting the owners from 5 April onward, and its dealers will replace the ABS multi fuse, followed by inspection and replacement of the ABS module if required.