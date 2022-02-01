Peugeot 2008 Vs. Kia Sportage — Best-Looking SUV Vs. Best-Selling SUV [Comparison]

Peugeot has finally made its long-awaited debut in Pakistan with the launch of a stylish new subcompact crossover SUV, 2008. Although it has been well received, its massive price tag has pitted it against the larger, more practical SUVs.

Kia Sportage is one such SUV that is larger, more practical, more popular and is priced almost the same. It was launched in 2019 by Lucky Motor Corporation — the same company that launched Peugeot 2008 — after which, it quickly carved out a niche for itself.

Sportage is Pakistan’s best-selling SUV, which means that— in terms of grabbing a substantial market share — Peugeot 2008 has its work cut out. Or does it?

This detailed comparison will attempt to find out if 2008 has the needed arsenal to compete with Pakistan’s top SUV — the Sportage:

Exterior Styling

Kia Sportage

Over time, Pakistanis have become acclimated to its styling, but at the time of launch, Sportage was somewhat of an oddity on the roads.

The bug-eyed headlights with quad- Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), Kia’s patented huge tiger-nose grille, the sporty front bumper as well as some non-functional vents that surround the fog lights give this vehicle a unique look.

On the side, the SUV has 18-inch alloys, though the Alpha version has 17-inch alloys, and a high beltline to make it look sporty and muscular.

On the back, the finest Sportage variant features a ducktail spoiler. A horizontal red strip runs along the width of the SUV and blends in with the sharp LED taillights. The indicator lights and reverse lights are mounted on the bottom, which is also a unique design trait.

Peugeot 2008

Even though the Sportage has a striking design compared to some of its competitors, it cannot hold a candle to the all-new 2008. The huge front grille painted in chromed-black, sharp front bumpers, serpentine-eye headlights, and the ‘Lion’s Claw’-patterned DRLs make for a devilishly handsome front fascia.

2008’s side profile looks comparatively subdued, with the exception of a few sharp body creases, 17-inch rims, and a contrasting D-pillar. The radical styling continues around the back with a smart tailgate design, streaked LED taillights on either side and a unique-looking rear bumper.

All the styling elements come together well to create an SUV that is sure to turn heads.

Interior Design

Kia Sportage

Sportage features an interior layout that is conventional, yet intuitive and reliable. With an 8″ infotainment screen (7″ in Alpha) in the middle and a simple, straight dash design, anyone can quickly familiarize themselves with its interior.

The dashboard that’s made from soft materials, whereas the instrument panel with a digital screen provides useful info. The SUV has leatherette seats (fabric ones in Alpha) a roomy and comfortable cabin that easily accommodates 5 people, reclinable rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof (plain roof in Alpha) that brightens up the cabin.

Sportage has 491 liters of boot space, which can be further extended to over 1400 liters by folding down the rear seats.

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008 features the same cutting-edge design inside. Despite the interior being intuitive and utilitarian, the dash design, air vents, hexagonal dual-spoke steering wheel, and a crisp driver’s display all make it look incredibly modern.

The interior is mostly made of materials like leather and premium fabric. However, there are some cheap-feeling plastic trim-pieces around the non-essential touchpoints as well.

In terms of cabin space, 2008 is roomy enough to comfortably accommodate five passengers. It also has 434 liters of luggage space that can be extended to well over 1,000 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Peugeot 2008’s interior surpasses all other SUVs in terms of design.

Dimensions and Weight

The weight and dimensions of both SUVs are as follows:

Measurements Kia Sportage Peugeot 2008 Overall Length 4,485 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,855 mm 1,770 mm Overall Height 1,635 mm 1,530 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm 2,605 mm Ground Clearance 172 mm 170 mm Kerb Weight 1,544 kg 1,189 KG

Performance

Kia Sportage

Sportage has a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that puts out a maximum of 155 horsepower (hp) and 196 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and comes standard with a 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all 4 wheels. However, the Alpha or FWD variants have Front Wheel Drive only, with the same engine and transmission options.

Sportage’s suspension setup consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. The Sportage also has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

As reported by various owners, the Sportage has a fuel economy of 10 liters per kilometer in the city and 12 liters per kilometer on the highway.

Peugeot 2008

2008 is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that sends 131 horsepower (hp) and 220 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

It has a McPherson struts suspension up front and a torsion bar coil spring set up at the back and features four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, EDB, and BA technology.

A road test done by whatcar.com showed that 2008 provides an overall fuel economy of around 13 KM/L, which could vary in the dense traffic and road conditions of Pakistan.

Features

This comparison has been done between top variants only to find out the complete range of features that these vehicles offer. The following are the specs and features of both SUVs:

Specs and Features Peugeot 2008 Allure Kia Sportage AWD Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Blind Spot Monitoring Yes No Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Lane Keep Assist Yes No Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Drowsiness Detection Yes No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Airbags 6 2 Convenience

All-Wheel Drive No Yes Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Wireless Charging No No Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents No Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats No Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

Peugeot 2008 has all the attributes to become the top-selling SUV in Pakistan but its pricing is likely to tip the odds in its competitors’ favor. The prices of these SUVs are:

Peugeot 2008 Active — Rs. 5,250,000 Allure — Rs. 5,850,000

Kia Stonic Alpha — Rs. 4,764,000 FWD — Rs. 5,276,000 AWD — Rs. 5,788,000



Despite the fact that 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that competes with MG ZS and Kia Stonic, its price is almost the same as the SUVs that are a class above it.

The Sportage, which is priced the closest to 2008, is a much better value. However, for those who do not mind paying extra for style, 2008 is the obvious choice.