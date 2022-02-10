OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G All Set to Debut on February 17th, Design Revealed [Video]

On Thursday, OnePlus announced that it’s all set to launch its upcoming Nord CE 2 5G on February 17, nullifying the previous rumors of an expected release of the smartphone on February 11th.

The company made the announcement via a tweet that also included a video teaser giving us a glimpse at the design of the Nord CE 2 5G. The teaser revealed that the smartphone’s display features a punch hole cut-out in the top-left corner, while the rear panel features a rectangular camera island enclosing a triple camera unit with a flash. This time around, the camera island’s design is different from what the leaked renders showcased.

The teaser further reveals that the Nord CE 2 5G has its volume keys on the left side and the power button on the right. You can also check the teaser out for yourself down below.

While the company hasn’t revealed the detailed spec sheet yet, it did reveal that the smartphone will support 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging and will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, recently, the device got TUV Rheinland certified as well as appeared on the Geekbench website with the model number IV2201, which revealed some major specs of this new device.

In addition to Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus will also introduce two new smart TVs, OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. OnePlus is advertising its latest TV series with a bezel-less design, powerful gamma engine, and seamless connectivity with its smartphones, wearables, and earphones.

As per the company claims, these TVs will run Android TV 11 out of the box with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and will be revealing more in the days leading to the official February 17 launch event.