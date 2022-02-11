Afghanistan Superstar Compares PSL With the Best T20 Leagues in the World

Regarded as one of the best leg-spinners in the shortest format of cricket, Afghanistan cricketer, Rashid Khan has termed Pakistan Super League (PSL) among the top three leagues in terms of quality fast bowling.

While sharing his thoughts on the quality of the Pakistan Super League, Rashid Khan, who is an integral part of Lahore Qalandars since his PSL debut, said the tournament is definitely among the top three leagues across the globe.

The spinner said that when it comes to fast bowling, every PSL franchise has quality pacers. There are so many bowlers who can bowl at 140 mph and for the batters, it is quite a challenge playing against them.

“The PSL’s standard is unbelievable. The league is definitely in the top three leagues across the globe. Almost all franchises have pacers who bowl at over 140 kmph and as a batter, that is a huge task. I am looking forward to playing in Lahore because the crowd is brilliant there,” he added.

Answering a question regarding his PSL experience, the leggie from Afghanistan said that he is definitely enjoying the league as his team is performing brilliantly. “I am enjoying it thoroughly especially since we have performed well as well. Players are available for selection and everyone has also contributed with their performances too.” Rashid Khan said.

In the ongoing PSL edition, Rashid Khan has taken four wickets at an average of 35.75 in his five matches.