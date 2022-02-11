Frustrated Kane Williamson Wants to Cut Off His Arm

New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa after failing to recover from a long-term elbow injury. Williamson was expected to fully recover from the injury and lead the World Test Champions in the upcoming series but his return has been pushed further back after failing to recover.

The batter has been suffering from a recurring elbow injury over the past few years and he is getting extremely frustrated with the predicament. According to reports, Williamson stated that he wanted to ‘cut his arm off’ and he has thought about cutting it off completely a few times.

The Kiwi captain said that he has reached out to former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and Australian batter Steve Smith to get a better insight on the tennis elbow injury and how they managed to recover from it.

“Everyone seems to have a different story with this sort of injury, so I was certainly hopeful. But not to be, and it’s a tough pill to swallow, to be honest,” remarked Williamson.

“It has been tough to get my head around, but I’m getting the support of the medical staff and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) around the big picture. But as a player it’s not always easy to do,” he added.

It is reported that Williamson will return back to full fitness in the next few weeks. He last played international cricket for New Zealand in the first Test against India in November 2021.