Here’s the Regional Breakdown of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Chipsets

The Galaxy S22 series has been officially launched internationally and similar to previous years, Samsung’s devices come with different chipsets depending on each region. Some models are expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 SoC while others will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

The latest report by Android Authority highlighted which chipset will be available to which region.

South Korea, North America, Australia, India, the UAE, and South Africa, are expected to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Exynos 2200 will be available in Europe and the UK.

Previously, Samsung shipped its S-series flagship handsets with Qualcomm chips in South Korea and the United States, while the rest of the regions were left with the Exynos variant.

Both chipsets use a 4nm process and have octa-core processors with a Cortex-X2 performance core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 ones.