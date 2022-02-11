Realme C35 Launches With 50MP Triple Cameras And 5,000mAh battery

Oppo’s subsidiary, Realme, has introduced a new budget-friendly smartphone in the market, called the C35. This new smartphone is currently available in the Thai market only and comes with 50MP cameras, a UNISOC chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design & Display

Introduced as a successor to the Realme C25, the Realme C35 introduces a new design language at the back. The device supports a 6.6″ IPS LCD panel with a Full HD resolution, a 84.0% screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display features a water-drop notch housing an 8MP selfie camera, it also offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The device also makes use of a fingerprint scanner on the side, which doubles as a power key and there is also a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the smartphone houses a UNISOC T616 chipset and packs 6GB RAM with either 64 or 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

On the software end, the smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 on top of Android 11.

Camera

For photography, the smartphone houses a triple-lens unit, that includes a 50MP primary sensor, supported by a 2MP macro as well as a 2MP Black and White lens.

Battery & Availability

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18W fast charging technology via the USB Type-C port.

The Realme C35 is priced at Thai Baht (THB) 5,799 (~$178) for the 4/64GB variant and THB 6,299 (~$193) for the 4/128GB variant. The smartphone arrives in glossy shades of Black and Green and can be purchased from Lazada, Shopee, and JD Thailand stores.

Specifications of Realme C35