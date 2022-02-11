Honda Atlas Finally Reduces the Booking Prices for All Cars

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has revised the booking prices of its vehicles following the government’s notification that “the amount of partial payment from the customer should not exceed 20% of the retail price”, effective from 9 February.

Advertisement

The booking prices of the BR-V, the Civic, and the City have now been reduced accordingly at all the Honda dealerships.

ALSO READ Here’s Why Honda Civic 2022 Has an Outrageous Price

The biggest decrease is in the booking fee of the City which was previously priced between Rs. 1 million and Rs. 1.2 million.

Below are the new booking prices for all Honda vehicles:

Unfortunately, there is no concession on the total cost or ex-factory price of any vehicle.

The booking price for all the Civic variants was Rs. 1.2 million before 8 February and HACL has reduced it by Rs. 200,000 and Rs. 100,000 for the 1.5 L Turbo M-CVT and the Oriel 1.5 L Turbo M-CVT respectively.

ALSO READ Oil Companies in Balochistan Found Using Stolen Vehicles

Meanwhile, the Civic 2022 is expected to be unveiled at the end of this month but it seems odd that HACL has not revealed any images of it although it has been in the limelight for months. The company has not even made an exception for the customers who are impatiently waiting to spend Rs. 6 million on a locally manufactured premium sedan.