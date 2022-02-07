Here’s Why Honda Civic 2022 Has an Outrageous Price

Honda has launched the brand new Civic 2022 which will be offered in Pakistan with some extra features and an eye-popping price. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) recently announced the opening of bookings for the highly anticipated sedan after hyping it up, denying all the rumors about it, and stating that netizens should stop propagandizing.

Advertisement

While this is a tactic that almost every car manufacturer employs, what’s new is that Honda is introducing certain options that the local Civic’s top variants do not have.

ALSO READ Has Honda Started Bookings for Civic 2022?

Honda has revealed the following prices:

Variants Prices (Rs.) Booking Amount (Rs.) Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT 5,099,000 1,200,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo M-CVT Oriel 5,399,000 1,200,000 Civic 1.5 Turbo LL-CVT 6,149,000 1,200,000

Despite its hefty Rs. 6.1 million price tag, the top-of-the-line RS Turbo variant comes with some pretty cool features that are explained below.

Honda Sensing

It will now feature Honda Sensing like the international variants. This is an intelligent safety feature suite that comprises various high-tech functions offered in a luxury vehicle.

Collision Mitigation Braking System

With an array of cameras and sensors in place, the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) helps to prevent collisions from the front with early detection. It automatically applies the brakes when it determines that a frontal collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is unavoidable.

Lane Keeping Assist System

Sometimes, it is difficult to stay in your lane when you are on a long road trip and are tired. The Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) can detect a lane deviation with a small camera and provides subtle steering adjustments to keep you centered in your lane.

Advertisement

Traffic Sign Recognition

A lot of drivers miss speed signs and then get pulled over by the traffic police. Traffic Sign Recognition takes care of this with a small camera that detects road signs and displays the relevant data on the vehicle information display.

ALSO READ Hyundai Nishat Announces a Huge Price Increase for All Cars

Adaptive Cruise Control

The Adaptive Cruise Control function will help to maintain a safe following distance on highways. It allows for adjusted cruise speed and a safe following distance via an array of sensors to automatically decrease speed.

Road Departure Mitigation System

This system monitors and tracks a vehicle’s position within a lane of traffic and when a lane deviation occurs without the use of the turn signal. It alerts the driver and adjusts the steering response and brakes.

Auto High Beam

When the headlights are in auto mode, the system automatically turns on the high beams unless other vehicles are identified ahead of the vehicle. When another vehicle is spotted, the high beam is changed to low beam.

Besides these Honda Sensing features, the fully loaded variant will also have a 6-way auto adjustable driver seat and six airbags (the base and mid variants have four airbags). Honda Civic’s RS Turbo variant will also feature ambient lighting.

Considering the Civic RS Turbo’s high-end features and unbelievable price of Rs. 6.15 million which seems befitting of an SUV, coming months will reveal the real Civic fans who will still vie for it.