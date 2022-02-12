AMD to Finalize a Massive Acquisition for $53 Billion

US-based multinational semiconductor manufacturer, AMD is all set to complete its acquisition of Xilinx early next week for $35 billion, as the deal has received approval from all necessary regulatory authorities.

AMD is known for its CPUs and GPUs, while Xilinx is known for a kind of semiconductor called Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs). Unlike traditional semiconductors, FPGAs can be altered even after they have been deployed making them versatile even though they are slower than GPUs or CPUs.

The deal has been in the making for almost 16 months now and the all-stock transaction was originally valued at $35 billion when it was first announced. However, since then AMD stock prices have increased by almost 51% to reach $125 per share. The final price tag has thus, increased by $18 billion and is likely to be finalized at around $53 billion.

Moreover, since the mandatory Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act waiting period has expired in the United States, both companies can now finalize the deal around 14th February, which AMD announced in a press release.

Chinese regulators gave their approvals last month, while regulators from the US reviewed the deal. Authorities in America did have multiple incentives to take further action but decided otherwise as the required waiting period ended on 9th February.

Once the deal has been finalized, AMD and Xilinx will combine their respective product portfolios including CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and adaptive SoCs.

After the acquisition, AMD will be able to expand and improve its businesses in data centers, gaming, and PCs and across numerous industries such as communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and defense.

Further details will be available once the deal finalizes, allowing AMD to give Intel and Nvidia tough competition in the data center market.