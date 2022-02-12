FIR Registered Against TikToker Girl for Impersonating a Police Officer

A girl finds herself in hot waters after she filmed and shared a TikTok video while wearing the uniform of Punjab Police, leading the local police station to file a case against her.

According to details, the girl, who is a resident of Okara, shared a TikTok video of herself dressed in the official uniform of Punjab Police, which went viral on social media.

The video also caught the attention of Okara Police who immediately lodged an FIR against her for impersonating a police officer. The girl is on the run at the moment but the raiding teams hope to put her behind the bars soon.

Speaking in this regard, the SHO of the concerned police station said that the girl has violated the law by impersonating Punjab Police, advising social media users against doing such stuff.

The development comes after the Punjab Police officially banned all officers from making TikTok videos during duty hours and uploading their videos while wearing official uniforms on TikTok.

In an official notification, Punjab Police warned that if a TikTok video of any officer goes viral on any social media platform, strict departmental action will be taken against them.