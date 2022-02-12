Here’s What Haval’s New “Cool Dog” SUV Looks Like [Images]

You read it right. The Cool Dog is the name of Great Wall Motors’ new offering from its subbrand Haval, and the first spy images of its interior have leaked. Interestingly, Haval is now picking animal names for cars like ORA, while another Chinese carmaker WEY is into coffee names.

This mid-size SUV will be launched in the Chinese car market in Q2 2022.

Here’s what it looks like from the inside:

The interior of Cool Dog will be available in two options, evident from the spy images. The first has a single center screen and a digital instrument panel, and the second appears more interesting with a digital instrument panel and a twin-screen (one in the center and the other one for the front passenger).

Cool Dog was formerly known as X-Dog — a semi-concept automobile. The manufacturing model of this odd-shaped SUV was later leaked from Chinese MIIT, and its design was found to be similar to the X-Dog, with the exception of minor changes.

The interior appears to be different than X-Dog though. It was first shown as a concept with five screens placed all around, including on the steering wheel. Not all of them were expected to make it to the finished version, and the most recent images of the Cool Dog affirm this.

Interior Variations and Elements

The first variant will have a floating touch screen and a digital dashboard. Meanwhile the second will feature a horizontal twin-screen, both of which are 12 inches, meaning the passenger seat will have its own touch screen.

It is also equipped with physical buttons, most of which are on the steering wheel. A plane-style gear lever is located in the center tunnel. Cupholders, a storage compartment for the phone, and a push start button are located in the armrest area. Moreover, a big storage compartment with a USB connector and a 12V power outlet is located beneath the center tunnel.

Weight, Dimensions, and Engine

Haval Cool Dog is a mid-size SUV, and its measurements are 4520 mm (width), 1875 mm (length), and 1745 mm (height), besides a 2710 mm wheelbase.

According to Chinese MIIT, Haval Cool Dog has two somewhat different versions.

The first variant weighs 2,110 kg, has a 1.5-liter engine with 177 hp, and a top speed of roughly 175 km/h. The other one is lighter at 2,023 kg, is powered by a 1.5-liter engine that produces 184 hp, and has a top speed of 180 km/h.