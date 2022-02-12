Moto Edge 30 Pro to be Revealed on February 24th [Leak]

Motorola is all set for a global launch event on February 24th for the Moto Edge 30 Pro. A global variant of the Edge X30 revealed in China, the handset was expected to feature the same design and the latest leaks have proved the same.

Advertisement

Twitter user evleaks shared images of the upcoming smartphone from the front and back. The phone is also presented in a folio case paired with a stylus.

ALSO READ America’s Largest Crypto Exchange Resumes Advanced Trading After Security Threat Fixed

When inside the case and in stand-by mode, the Edge 30 Pro will have a special Always-On display. Neither the case nor the phone appears to have a stylus slot, as the stylus is sold separately. However, the device does feature support for it and its many features.

ALSO READ ExpressVPN is Offering $100,000 to Anyone Who Can Hack Their Servers

Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone comes equipped with a dual 50MP rear camera and a 60MP selfie shooter. The 5,000 mAh battery pack will support 68W fast charging.

Previously, Bluetooth SIG also confirmed that the Edge 30 Pro (XT2201-1) is a rebranded version after it was listed on the authority’s website alongside the Edge X30 (XT2201-2).