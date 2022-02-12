Gang Extorting Millions Through Explicit Videos Arrested

The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a gang involved in extorting money by blackmailing ordinary people by using objectionable videos.

Advertisement

According to details, the five-member group has been arrested from Lahore while millions of rupees and hundreds of obscene videos have been recovered from dozens of mobiles, laptops, and hard drives.

ALSO READ AMD to Finalize a Massive Acquisition for $53 Billion

The suspects have been identified as Imran, Faheem, Shoaib, Bilal, and Imran. A case has been registered against them under the relevant clauses of the concerned laws and further investigation is underway.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the FIA said that the gang used to befriend unsuspecting citizens through different social media platforms and make obscene videos with them after winning their confidence.

ALSO READ Intel Will Now Charge Money for CPU Features

After filming the videos, they used to extort money from the victims by threatening to leak their videos on social media platforms. The gang sent the videos to the families of those who failed to comply with its demands.

The gang members had long been on the list of FIA’s most wanted offenders, with a number of complaints, mostly from Faisalabad, lodged against them, concluded the spokesperson.