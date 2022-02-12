PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Match Live – 12th Feb, 2022

Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators in a high-octane clash in the 18th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Both the teams will battle for supremacy and solidify their positions in the coveted top four spots in the PSL points table. Fans can enjoy the face-off between the two teams through PSL live streaming.

Islamabad will be determined to register their fourth victory in the competition and regain their second spot in the table while Quetta will be determined to maintain their fourth spot and go level on points with United.

The match is set to commence at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The match will be broadcasted on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming can also be viewed on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Crickwick App.

Live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the high-voltage encounter through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

