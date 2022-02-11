Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Multan’s First Loss

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Lahore Qalandars became the first side in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 to defeat Multan Sultans. As a result, Lahore have climbed ahead of Islamabad United in the PSL 2022 points table and sit at the second spot. Meanwhile, Multan suffered their first loss in the tournament but they still sit comfortably at the top of the standings.

Lahore’s batters once again rose to the occasion with Fakhar Zaman scoring yet another half-century and Mohammad Hafeez scoring a quickfire 43 to take their total to 182/4.

Multan were unable to kick on from the start of the innings and had no solid contributions throughout their innings. They were bundled out for 130 as Lahore won the match by 52 runs.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 7 6 1 – 12 +0.721 Lahore Qalandars 6 4 2 – 8 +0.680 Islamabad United 5 3 2 – 6 +1.019 Quetta Gladiators 5 2 3 – 4 -0.041 Peshawar Zalmi 6 2 4 – 4 -1.332 Karachi Kings 5 0 5 – 0 -1.136

