Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 12th, 2022: Islamabad Look to Regain 2nd Spot on Points Table

Follow the updated PSL 2022 schedule here.

Islamabad United will be looking to regain their second spot in the PSL points table as they face a rejuvenated Quetta Gladiators in the 18th Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Friday.

With three wins from five games, Islamabad are placed at the third spot in the points table and a win would take them over Lahore Qalandars in the second spot due to their superior net run rate.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators sit at the fourth spot, and a win for them will take them level on points with Islamabad United and help them solidify their position in the points table.

Both the teams have shown glimpses of their quality in the five matches they have played so far in the tournament. Islamabad United will miss the services of Paul Stirling while Quetta will miss the handy all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz. Both the players will no longer be participating in the tournament due to various reasons.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Saturday, 12 February Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 7:30pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:

Number of Matches Islamabad United Won Quetta Gladiators Won No Result 14 7 7 –

