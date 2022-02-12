Vivo Unveils Official Launch Date of IQOO 9 Gaming Phones

Once again, it is the season of flagship Android phone launches, and right on time, Vivo has just confirmed the launch date for its BMW branded top-tier phones. The iQOO 9 series will hit the global market two weeks from now on February 23.

Vivo is continuing its partnership with BMW M Motorsport and we are going to see racing stripes on the back of the iQOO 9 just like previous generations. The series will include the vanilla iQOO 9, the iQOO 9 Pro, and a cheaper iQOO 9 SE with slightly downgraded hardware.

The series will mark Vivo’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phones, similar to the Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 series. The lineup is already official in China, but now the iQOO 9 is launching in the international market starting with India and Europe.

Specifications

We already know the specifications thanks to the China launch. Both the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but the Pro model has a better display. It is more power-efficient thanks to the LTPO technology and has better color accuracy with 10-bit color support. There is also HDR10+ and 2K resolution on the Pro model while the iQOO 9 is limited to 1080p resolution.

Other than that, both displays are AMOLED panels with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but the Pro phone has curved sides. The iQOO 9 Pro also comes with a slightly better camera with gimbal stabilization and faster-charging tech.

The iQOO 9 SE, however, will be an entirely new model that is yet to be seen. It will come with toned-down specifications to keep the costs down. Perhaps the SD8G1 chip will be replaced by the SD888, but that it is only speculation for now.

We expect to hear more over the upcoming week so stay tuned.