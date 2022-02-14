Did Jason Roy Report Shaheen Afridi’s Bowling Action?

Reports are rife that English opening batter, Jason Roy, who is representing Quetta Gladiators in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), has raised questions on Lahore Qalandars skipper, Shaheen Afridi’s bowling action.

The development reportedly came after Shaheen got Roy out on a duck in the last night’s encounter, which Lahore won by 55 runs.

However, contrary to media reports, Quetta Gladiators have denied rumors, saying that Roy did not lodge a complaint with the umpires.

Speaking to Propakistani, QG social media manager, Nabeel Hashmi said:

“Whatever reaction came out it was after the dismissal, that’s it.”

More to follow.