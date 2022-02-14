Ehsaas Kafaalat Stipend Raised to Rs. 13,000

The biannual stipend amount of Ehsaas Kafaalat has been raised from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 13,000 from February 1, 2022. The increase was ratified by the federal cabinet in June last year to benefit all Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries.

“With the recent raise in Kafaalat stipend amount, all eligible beneficiaries of Kafaalat will now get Rs. 13,000 as a six-monthly stipend amount. No agent of partnering banks will be allowed to illegally deduct any money from payment to deserving families”, said Dr. Sania in her televised message for retail agents of Habib Bank and Bank Alfalah.

Further, warning the agents to refrain from fraudulent deductions, Dr. Sania reiterated, “A stern action will be taken against agents involved in illegal deductions. They will be dealt with strictly according to the law.”

She also urged beneficiaries to collect full payment of Rs. 13,000 from the agents along with the computerized payment receipt at the time of Kafaalat cash disbursement.

Eligible beneficiaries can access payment at biometric ATMs, designated retail shops and specialized campsites of partnering banks countrywide. Habib Bank serves payments in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad while Bank Alfalah across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Ehsaas Kafaalat is an unconditional cash transfer programme that includes cash stipends and bank accounts for 8 million of the poorest women across all districts of the country.

The Ehsaas Kafaalat payment system features biometrically enabled disbursements to beneficiary women on a six-monthly basis. Beneficiaries are being identified through recently accomplished Ehsaas survey and Ehsaas Registration Desks operating in all Tehsils.

Surveyed families can check their eligibility and disbursement status in Kafaalat on Ehsaas 8171 web portal with the help of their Computerized National Identity Card or survey token numbers.