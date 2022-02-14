Govt to Widen Karachi — Hyderabad M9 Motorway Soon

The federal government is planning to convert the Karachi-Hyderabad M9 Motorway from six lanes to eight to accommodate increasing traffic.

The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) is one of Pakistan’s vital motorways.

As per a report by ARY News, the upgrade of the M9 motorway is apparently at the planning and design phase.

Hyderabad to Sukkur Motorway

The National Economic Council’s (ECNEC) Executive Committee had okayed the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway last year, to be based on a Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract for Rs. 191 billion.

The approval was granted by ECNEC at a meeting in Islamabad that was chaired by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin.

The Hyderabad-Sukkur project is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sindh Package that was announced in April 2021. It will be carried out by the National Highway Authority (NHA) and involves the construction of a 306-km long, six-lane wide, split-fenced highway between Hyderabad and Sukkur that is expected to be completed in 30 months.