Punjab Gets 4 Road Projects Worth Rs. 130 Billion

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) met in Islamabad on Monday and approved four road infrastructure projects worth 130 billion rupees for Punjab.

The federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, tweeted about the road development projects that include Kamalia—Shorkot—Chowk Azam—Layyah, Hasilpur—Bahawalnagar, Vehari—Pakpattan—Depalpur, and Shorkot—Jhang.

He said that ECNEC has also greenlit the construction of the Rawalpindi—Kharian motorway under a Public-Private Partnership, and the project will be completed in thirty months at a cost of Rs. 30 billion.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain tweeted that the project’s approval will propel a new age of development in northern and central Punjab. He said that it will lessen the distance between Islamabad and Lahore by 100 km besides benefitting 42 National Assembly constituencies.

ECNEC has also okayed a Rs. 96 billion project for clean water and sanitation in 16 tehsils in South Punjab’s rural districts.

Furthermore, it approved the K-4 project with a new design which costs Rs. 126 billion. Minister Umar stated that Karachi will get 260 million gallons of water by October 2023, and that the federal government has fulfilled another commitment to Karachi’s Transformation Plan.