Islamabad Traffic Police to Take Strict Action Against Violators

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has stepped up its enforcement of traffic laws, with emphasis on lane violations by motorcyclists, underage riders, seat belt violations, and disregard of parking rules.

Advertisement

Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the ITP is attempting to expedite operations against traffic violators to prevent accidents and improve the flow of traffic.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police to Take Strict Action Against HIDs and High Beam Usage

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has directed all the zonal DSPs and inspectors to take stern action against all the drivers who breach traffic laws, including lane offenses, seat belt violations, and no-parking transgressions.

The ITP has formed special squads to carry out operations across the city, and its Education Wing has been tasked with raising public awareness about road safety on various highways in Islamabad.

Officers have been ordered by the SSP Traffic to deal with civilians respectfully. He also advised them to take unbiased action against offenders.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fined 10,000+ Motorists in January

SSP Iqbal also stated that in-charge beat inspectors will be accountable for their responsibilities and that low performers will face severe departmental consequences, while those who perform sincerely will be rewarded.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he requested locals to obey the traffic rules and help the ITP maintain traffic discipline in the city.

Via The News