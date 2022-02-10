Islamabad Traffic Police to Take Strict Action Against HIDs and High Beam Usage

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is finally taking stringent measures against drivers who use high beam lights or Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) on the road.

As per a press release, this decision was made on Wednesday in response to IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas’s directives to the ITP to provide a safe road environment in the federal capital and was affirmed by SSP Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

Special squads have been formed to check for the use of LED/HID by motorists, and police pickets have been erected to check for violations on major thoroughfares such as the Expressway, Srinagar Highway (Kashmir Highway), Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue.

The campaign is being led by night shift in-charges, with the Education Wing instructing motorists about the consequences of using such lights.

Moreover, ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 broadcast special programs about educating listeners about the dangers of using the lights.

The SSP Traffic has also urged citizens to help the police to maintain a secure road environment in the city.